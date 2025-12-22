Sudan: Khartoum Wali Discusses Support for Women Survivors of Violence With UN Special Rapporteur

Khartoum, December 20, 2025 (SUNA) - Khartoum State Wali Ahmed Osman Hamza held talks with the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women and Girls, Reem Alsalem, on ways to provide protection and assistance to women who were subjected to abuses by elements of the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

During the meeting, the Wali stated that the vast majority of the state's population has been directly affected by militia attacks, resulting in the loss of property and livelihoods, widespread displacement, and, in some cases, death or permanent injuries, exacerbating the humanitarian and economic situation in the state.

The discussions addressed mechanisms to protect survivors of violations and reviewed the state government's efforts to provide health and psychological care, as well as shelter and food for affected women and their families.

State Minister at the Ministry of Human Resources, Social Welfare and Labour, Suliema Ishag, reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to strengthening social protection programmes for women and girls affected by the conflict, and expanding psycho-social support services in coordination with federal and state authorities and international organisations, in support of recovery and social reintegration efforts.

For her part, the Special Rapporteur said her visit to Sudan and Khartoum State aims to assess, first-hand, the scale of abuses suffered by women and to review government efforts to support survivors, underscoring the importance of sustained coordination to protect women and girls, enhance the humanitarian response, and support care and recovery programmes.

Meanwhile, Khartoum State's Acting Minister and Director General of the Ministry of Social Development, Siddig Hassan Fraini, noted that the ministry is implementing a package of social programmes to support affected families and displaced persons, with particular attention to women, children and the elderly, in coordination with national and international partners to strengthen social safety nets and improve shelter conditions.