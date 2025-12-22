South Africa: Table Mountain Ready to Welcome Visitors This Festive Season

The South African National Parks (SANParks) says it is fully prepared to welcome increased visitor numbers to Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) this festive season.

Visitors can expect an enjoyable visit at TMNP's iconic sites, strong safety measures, and enhanced firefighting and environmental protection capacity.

"Visitors can look forward to fantastic scenery and unmatched views in the richly biodiverse TMNP with highlights including visiting the African penguins at Boulders penguin colony, 360-degree views from the Cape Point lighthouse or Signal Hill, standing on the table at the top of Table Mountain after a ride up the cableway or a hike up Platteklip Gorge, and picnicking at Silvermine Dam or Oudekraal beach.

"A total of 850 kilometres of hiking, horse riding and mountain biking trails await the adventurer to explore," SANParks said in a statement.

From April to October 2025, TMNP recorded 1 708 289 entries across its access points -- an almost 20% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

With expected increases in flight and cruise ship arrivals, this upward trend is set to continue into December and January.

"TMNP now has 157 rangers deployed across the park, working closely with the 40-member Sea-Air-Mountain (SEAM) special operations unit. This unit was bolstered earlier this year with 24 additional elite rangers and the recent addition of six new operational vehicles," SANParks said.

Drone technology has also been introduced to support safety patrols and firefighting operations.

"The park's specialist teams continue to play a key role in visitor protection and environmental crime prevention, achieving significant successes in reducing poaching, theft and other illegal activities.

"The TMNP canine unit will receive further support through contracted, trained dogs and handlers during the festive period, while the unit undergoes a review to strengthen its long-term operations," SANParks said.

To bolster the range of different measures in place, a Senior Manager responsible for visitor safety and resource protection will assume duties before mid-December to oversee safety coordination and guide volunteer involvement.

Volunteers already play an important role in joint safety campaigns and operations to address groups conducting illegal activities in the park, such as overnighting and making fires outside of designated areas.

SANParks urged all visitors to prepare adequately. These are some of the steps they can take to prepare:

Plan routes in advance and hike in groups.

Share your itinerary and expected return time.

Carry enough water and weather-appropriate clothing.

Use tracking apps where possible.

Ensure your phone is fully charged and carry a power bank.

Emergency contacts: