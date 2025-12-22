Somalia Marks 65th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations With China

Somalia and China on Tuesday marked the 65th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, vowing to elevate their mutual cooperation and pursue more productive and shared interests.

Addressing the event held in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said, "We gathered to celebrate a truly historic milestone, 65 years of diplomatic relations between Somalia and China. This is an important anniversary, a testament to enduring friendship between our two peoples, a friendship built on mutual respect, sovereignty and shared understanding."

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1960, Somalia and China have pursued together through changing times, through moments for progress and moments of challenges, through regional and global transformations, Abdi said.

He noted that over decades, China has remained a trusted partner of Somalia, a partner that respects Somalia's independence, supports national priorities and a partner that believes in the country's future.

"Our cooperation has been practical and impactful, it has supported infrastructure development, it has strengthened health, education, public services and capacity building and it has responded to humanitarian needs during difficult moments," Abdi added.

Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Wang Yu said that the establishment of diplomatic relations between Somalia and China on Dec. 14, 1960, opened a new chapter in the history of friendly exchanges between the two nations.

"That year Somalia became independent and China was among the first few countries to recognize it; meanwhile, Somalia was the first country in East Africa to establish diplomatic ties with China," Wang said.

He said China appreciates Somalia's consistent adherence to the one-China principle and will continuously and firmly support Somalia's efforts in safeguarding its national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

The China-Somalia friendship is a demonstration of mutual beneficial cooperation and common development, he added.