Africa: Kenya Defence Chief Visits Troops in Somalia On AU Mission

Kismayo, Somalia — Kenya's Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya flew to Somalia on Friday to visit Kenyan troops serving under the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), officials said.

Tuya arrived in the southern port city of Kismayo accompanied by senior Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers, led by Lieutenant General David Ketter, the commander of the Kenya Army.

During the visit, the defence chief met Kenyan troops deployed in the region, conveying seasonal greetings and praising their role in efforts to stabilise the war-torn country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Tuya commended the soldiers for their commitment and sacrifices alongside forces from other African nations in the fight against the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militant group, which has waged a long-running insurgency in Somalia.

She lauded the troops' discipline and resilience in the face of persistent security threats, and assured them of the Kenyan government's continued support and commitment to their welfare while deployed.

Kenya has played a key role in international military operations against Al-Shabaab for more than a decade. Its forces first entered Somalia in late 2011 under former president Mwai Kibaki, following a series of cross-border attacks and kidnappings blamed on the militant group.

The deployment, known as Operation Linda Nchi, aimed to weaken Al-Shabaab and saw Kenyan forces recapture key areas including Kismayo, Afmadow and Ras Kamboni, before formally joining the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

AUSSOM, the African Union's current peace support mission endorsed by the United Nations, took over from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which had replaced AMISOM. The mission is tasked with stabilising Somalia and supporting the gradual transfer of full security responsibility to Somali authorities by 2029.