Africa: Somalia Backs Multilateral Cooperation At Russia-Africa Forum in Cairo

21 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Cairo — Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali represented the country at the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, held in Cairo from December 19 to 20, where he highlighted Mogadishu's foreign policy priorities and called for stronger multilateral cooperation.

Speaking at the two-day meeting, Abdisalam said complex global and regional challenges could not be addressed through unilateral actions, stressing the need for collective solutions based on mutual respect, shared responsibility and adherence to international law.

He told delegates that lasting peace and stability in Africa required an integrated approach linking security, economic development and humanitarian assistance, adding that coordinated international support was vital to help countries such as Somalia confront conflict, climate shocks and economic disruption.

The Somali minister reaffirmed his country's support for the Russia-Africa partnership, describing it as a key platform for dialogue and cooperation. He also called for a more just and balanced international system, predictable development financing and improved access to modern technology to advance sustainable development and climate resilience across the continent.

The conference brought together African and Russian officials to discuss strengthening strategic cooperation in areas including diplomacy, trade, security and economic development, offering Somalia an opportunity to engage partners on shared priorities and future collaboration.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.