Africa: Somalia Backs Multilateral Cooperation At Russia-Africa Forum in Cairo

Cairo — Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali represented the country at the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, held in Cairo from December 19 to 20, where he highlighted Mogadishu's foreign policy priorities and called for stronger multilateral cooperation.

Speaking at the two-day meeting, Abdisalam said complex global and regional challenges could not be addressed through unilateral actions, stressing the need for collective solutions based on mutual respect, shared responsibility and adherence to international law.

He told delegates that lasting peace and stability in Africa required an integrated approach linking security, economic development and humanitarian assistance, adding that coordinated international support was vital to help countries such as Somalia confront conflict, climate shocks and economic disruption.

The Somali minister reaffirmed his country's support for the Russia-Africa partnership, describing it as a key platform for dialogue and cooperation. He also called for a more just and balanced international system, predictable development financing and improved access to modern technology to advance sustainable development and climate resilience across the continent.

The conference brought together African and Russian officials to discuss strengthening strategic cooperation in areas including diplomacy, trade, security and economic development, offering Somalia an opportunity to engage partners on shared priorities and future collaboration.