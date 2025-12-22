Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nuwara Abu Mohamed Affirms State Commitment to Producers' Issues

Port Sudan, December 21, 2025 (SUNA) - Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Dr. Nuwara Abu Mohamed Tahir met a delegation of the Hausa, Fulani, and Borno tribes, headed by the Deputy Mayor General of the Hausa Tribes in Red Sea State, Abu Obaida Tahir Abdullah.

Dr. Nuwara underscored the state's commitment to addressing the concerns of all Sudanese social components, with particular focus on the Red Sea State, stressing the importance of mobilizing efforts and support to back productive sectors. She noted that these sectors represent essential service and development pillars and a key driver of the national economy, especially in light of the challenges posed by attacks by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and its supporters on infrastructure and economic resources.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the Hausa Chiefdom Council, Salih Abdul-Rahman Hassan, said the meeting discussed a number of issues related to the development of the Tokar Delta and Gash Delta projects, reaffirming the strong support of community components for the Sudanese Armed Forces and allied forces in the Battle of Dignity.