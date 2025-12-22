Sudan: International Report - RSF Militia Concealed Evidence of Atrocities in El-Fashir

Port Sudan, December 21, 2025 (SUNA) - A new report by Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab has revealed that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia deliberately destroyed and concealed evidence of large-scale mass killings following their entry into El-Fashir, North Darfur.

The lab, which employs satellite imagery and remote sensing technology to monitor violations since the outbreak of the war, indicated that the RSF sought to erase traces of mass killings committed against civilians after taking control of the city.

The report highlighted that the RSF's entry into El-Fashir last October prompted international condemnation amid reports of extrajudicial executions, systematic rape, and mass detention of civilians.

Researchers documented approximately 150 sites consistent with human remains after the RSF entered the city. Dozens of these sites align with reported field executions, while others correspond to eyewitness accounts of civilians killed while attempting to flee.

Within a month, nearly 60 of these sites disappeared, while eight new excavation areas were detected near mass killing locations. These areas did not match known civilian burial patterns, reinforcing suspicions of systematic disposal of bodies.

The report concluded that the events in El-Fashir represent large-scale, systematic mass killings and the deliberate disposal of corpses by the RSF, estimating the number of victims in the city in the tens of thousands.

These findings coincide with ongoing calls from humanitarian organizations and the United Nations for safe humanitarian access to El-Fashir. The city continues to experience communication blackouts, with tens of thousands of civilians trapped, many reportedly detained by the RSF.