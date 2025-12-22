Sudan Justice Ministry Pledges Full Support to Arab Lawyers' Militia Crimes Investigation

Port Sudan, December 21, 2025 (SUNA) - Sudan's Minister of Justice, Dr. Abdullah Dirif, welcomed the Arab Lawyers Union delegation investigating rebel militia crimes, affirming full cooperation in documenting war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide against civilians.

The meeting at the Council of Ministers' conference hall included Minister of Finance Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim, Justice Undersecretary Ali Khidr, National Human Rights Mechanism rapporteur Yassir Sidahmed, and lawyers' syndicate representatives.

Dirif praised the Arab Lawyers Union for forming the investigative committee in November 2023, highlighting its pioneering role in condemning the militia's crimes. He noted the committee has collected testimonies from displaced victims abroad, particularly in Egypt, and is now hearing victims within Sudan to ensure accountability.

Minister of Finance Dr. Gebreil emphasized the government's commitment to supporting all efforts to uphold human rights and bring perpetrators to justice. Undersecretary Ali Khidr stressed Sudan's humanitarian tragedy demands full legal advocacy and support for victims.

Committee Chairman Mohammad Al-Murad, former head of Lebanese Bar Association, underscored the committee's focus on producing an evidence-based, credible report for both regional and international bodies. He confirmed visits to Al-Dabba to document testimonies and violations committed by the rebel militia.