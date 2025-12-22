Uganda: UPDF Completes Nyakarambi-Kangondo Canvas Bridge, Boosting Safety and Accessibility

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has completed construction of a new canvas bridge connecting Nyakarambi to Kangondo, significantly improving safety and accessibility for residents, particularly school-going children.

Speaking at the site, Maj. Alex Muhwezi, a member of the UPDF coordinating team in Rukiga, confirmed that the bridge is now 100 percent complete, having been constructed within two weeks.

"We found a temporary timber bridge, which we have replaced with a canvas bridge in two weeks, and we hope it will serve the purpose for which it was constructed," he said.

Maj. Muhwezi highlighted the importance of the new structure, noting that the former timber bridge could not withstand strong water flow during the rainy season. This often rendered it unusable, disrupting daily activities and posing serious risks to the community.

"The previous structure would be swept or weakened by floods, especially during heavy rains, and this severely affected academic activities," he said.

The project was initiated after the UPDF identified urgent safety concerns, particularly for children crossing the river on their way to school.

"We identified the needs of the area, and this initiative was intended to aid the movement of school-going children, since we were informed that two pupils had previously died from drowning while attempting to cross," Maj. Muhwezi said.

Students at Kihanga Secondary School welcomed the development, recounting the challenges posed by the old bridge. Senior One students Andrew Muhwezi and Eron Natumanya said fear often kept them away from school during the rainy season.

"Every time it rained, we would stay home because of the fear of drowning like some of our colleagues, and this greatly disrupted our studies," they said, expressing gratitude to the UPDF for providing a safer alternative.

Local residents also emphasized the economic benefits of the bridge. Gilbert Aruho, a community member, said the structure has eased transportation of agricultural produce and other goods.

"This bridge has reduced what used to be a six-kilometer journey to just one kilometer for many of us. It will save time and reduce transport costs for business people," he said.

The UPDF noted that the Nyakarambi-Kangondo bridge is part of broader civil-military cooperation initiatives aimed at supporting community infrastructure. Similar projects are ongoing across the Kigezi Sub-Region to improve livelihoods, safety, and access for local communities.