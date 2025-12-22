Uganda: UPDF Passes Out 489 NCOs, Hails Them As 'Backbone of the Army'

The UPDF has officially passed out 489 Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) who successfully completed their training at the Hima Infantry Training School in Kavera, Hima Town Council, Busongora North County, Kasese District.

The ceremony was presided over by Brigadier General Peter Candia, Commandant of the Mechanised Warfare College, who described NCOs as the "backbone of the army," highlighting their crucial role in linking commissioned officers with soldiers on the ground.

"NCOs are the ones who command and administer soldiers at the battlefront. These are the lower-level commanders who will eventually lead combat forces in battle," Candia said.

He urged the graduates to uphold the highest standards of discipline, professionalism, and integrity, emphasizing that discipline begins with the individual and must be enforced within the units and sections under their command.

"The soldiers you lead will look to you for guidance. Without disciplined NCOs, soldiers will lack direction and order," he added.

Candia also encouraged the newly passed-out officers to remain committed to continuous learning, maintain good health, and effectively apply the skills and knowledge acquired during their training when deployed to their respective units.

The Commandant of the Hima Infantry Training School, Colonel Martin Nahurira, underscored the strategic importance of the Junior NCO Course, describing it as "the foundation of the army."

He noted that the course equips soldiers with leadership, tactical, and administrative skills essential for effective command at the lowest but most critical levels of military operations.

The ceremony was attended by several senior UPDF officers, including Lieutenant Colonel Kafureeka, Brigade Commander of the 222 Mountain Brigade, and Colonel Jedidiah Lugonvu Kiyengo, Commandant of the Mountain Warfare Training School.

The graduation of the 489 NCOs marks another milestone in the UPDF's ongoing efforts to strengthen leadership, discipline, and operational effectiveness within its ranks.