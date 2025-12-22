Uganda: UPDF Calls On Officers to Uphold Integrity and Fight Corruption

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) has urged its officers and personnel to actively support leadership efforts in combating corruption, emphasizing integrity as a key pillar for safeguarding the institution and enhancing military professionalism.

The call was made by Brig Gen Paddy Ankunda, UPDF Designate Defence Attaché to the Democratic Republic of Congo, during the closing ceremony of a two-week induction training for UPDF investigators and prosecutors at the Legal Training Centre (LTC), Gaddafi Barracks, Jinja City.

Addressing the participants, Ankunda highlighted the vital role of ethical conduct in protecting the credibility and effectiveness of the UPDF.

"It is your role to protect the institution by supporting the leadership to uproot the vice of corruption in the UPDF," he said.

He explained that the induction training, initiated by the UPDF's strategic leadership, aims to enhance the professional competence of legal personnel, particularly investigators and prosecutors, and improve the administration of justice within the force.

Ankunda also called on officers to uphold discipline, professionalism, and respect for human rights, noting that these principles are central to the UPDF's core values. He warned against reckless lifestyles, stressing that such behaviour could compromise health, judgment, and operational effectiveness.

"As legal officers, your conduct must reflect the values of the UPDF. Discipline and personal integrity are essential not only to your effectiveness but also to the trust the public places in the institution," Ankunda said.

The Acting Commandant of the Legal Training Centre, Maj Sam Wako Wambuzi, noted that this was the fourth intake conducted at the institution and highlighted the training's role in strengthening the military justice system.

"Investigations and prosecutions must work hand in hand. This partnership is critical to ensuring timely, fair, and credible administration of justice," Wambuzi said, stressing the strategic collaboration between Defence Intelligence and Security (DIS) and the Legal Training Centre.

The closing ceremony was attended by several senior officers, including Col Afayo, Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Administration at Headquarters Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability, the LTC Legal Adviser, Expedit Kaaya, representatives from sister schools and colleges within Jinja Cantonment, and directing staff from the Legal Training Centre.

The induction training is part of the UPDF's broader efforts to strengthen institutional accountability, professionalism, and adherence to the rule of law, in line with its mandate to defend Uganda's sovereignty while upholding the highest standards of integrity.