Somalia: Somali Police Announce Citywide Movement Restrictions for Banadir Election

22 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The Somali Police Force has announced comprehensive restrictions on vehicular and public movement across Mogadishu on Thursday, December 25, to ensure the safety and security of voters participating in the capital's long-awaited local council elections.

The directive follows a high-level security meeting convened by Somali Police Commissioner Brigadier General Asad Osman Abdullahi (Diyaano), who brought together heads of directorates, division commanders, and leaders of special police units to finalise election-day security plans.

During the briefing, General Asad instructed senior officers to implement strict security measures while ensuring the public is treated with dignity and facilitated in reaching polling centres.

The primary goal, he said, is to create a secure environment where voters can cast their ballots without fear of disruption. Forces were ordered to remain on high alert throughout the day and proactively prevent any incidents that could compromise the integrity of the vote.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Major Abdifatah Adan Hassan, spokesperson for the Somali Police Force, told reporters that provisions have been made for emergency services. Specific vehicles will be allowed to operate for medical emergencies and other critical needs during the restriction period, balancing strict security enforcement with essential public welfare.

Authorities are treating preparations for December 25 with the utmost seriousness. The elections mark a historic milestone, representing the first time in over fifty years that Mogadishu residents will vote directly for their local leadership.

The Somali Police Force has mobilised fully to ensure the vote proceeds peacefully and securely, allowing citizens to participate in shaping the city's governance.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.