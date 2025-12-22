Somalia's Lower House Speaker Inspects New Parliamentary Facilities

Mogadishu — The Speaker of Somalia's lower house of parliament, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe), on Saturday inspected newly constructed office facilities added to the House of the People's headquarters in Mogadishu, officials said.

The inspection was carried out alongside several lawmakers and the secretary general of the House of the People, and focused on a new complex comprising modern offices and additional functional sections designed to support parliamentary work.

During the visit, the speaker toured the various sections of the new building and praised officials and workers involved in the project, commending what he described as their commitment and the quality of the work delivered.

Madobe said the new facilities would significantly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the lower house, enhancing its ability to deliver services and fulfil its legislative responsibilities to the Somali people.

He also stressed the importance of continued investment in infrastructure for constitutional institutions, saying a suitable working environment was essential for parliament to carry out its national duties effectively.

Somalia has in recent years stepped up efforts to strengthen state institutions as part of broader reforms aimed at improving governance and public service delivery.