Somalia, Egypt Seek Deeper Cooperation On Security and Regional Stability

Cairo — Somalia and Egypt on Saturday pledged to strengthen cooperation on security and development during talks between their foreign ministers on the sidelines of a Russia-Africa Partnership Forum meeting in Cairo.

Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, met his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdel Atty, with discussions focusing on boosting bilateral ties and expanding cooperation in key areas including economic development, investment, security and regional stability.

Both ministers stressed the importance of translating political relations into practical partnerships that contribute to long-term stability and sustainable development, according to official statements.

Abdi Ali welcomed what he described as Egypt's continued support for Somalia, reaffirming Mogadishu's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Cairo, particularly in diplomacy, security and institutional capacity-building. He also underscored the need for joint regional efforts to promote lasting peace and stability.

For his part, Abdel Atty highlighted what he called the positive trajectory of Egyptian-Somali relations, reiterating Egypt's commitment to deepening strategic cooperation. He noted that the relocation of Egypt's embassy headquarters to Mogadishu is expected to enhance diplomatic engagement and facilitate closer coordination between the two countries.

The talks also covered regional security developments, with Egypt renewing its support for Somalia's stability and that of the wider Horn of Africa. Abdel Atty emphasised the need for continued international funding for the African Union mission in Somalia (OSSOM) to ensure its effectiveness in supporting security and stabilisation efforts.

Both ministers agreed on the importance of strengthening cooperation to combat terrorism and violent extremism, calling for enhanced regional and international coordination to address threats to peace and security in the region.