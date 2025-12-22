Sudan: Justice Minister Meets RSF Crimes Investigation Committee At Arab Lawyers Union

- Minister of Justice, Abdullah Dirif, met on Saturday with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Militia Crimes Investigation Committee of the Arab Lawyers Union, chaired by former Lebanese Bar Association President and Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab Lawyers Union, Mohammed Al-Mourad, in the presence of Sudanese Bar Association President Zain Al-Abidin Mohammed Hamad.

Dirif welcomed the delegation to Port Sudan, which also included Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab Lawyers Union, Abdel-Jawad Ahmed, and Sudanese Bar Association Assistant Secretary for Foreign Relations, Tarig Abdel-Fattah. He highlighted the committee's significant work investigating militia crimes, noting that it had previously submitted two reports on the matter.

Dirif explained that the committee will visit victims in El-Fashir and Al-Dabba to document and record the atrocities committed by the militias, with the aim of producing a report that will have far-reaching implications for advancing human rights and presenting these crimes to the international community.

For his part, Mohammed Al-Mourad affirmed that the investigation team had exerted substantial effort in its previous reports to produce solid evidence capable of condemning the atrocities perpetrated against the Sudanese people.

He noted that the meeting with the Minister of Justice was important, as it provided insights to support the investigation's work and help the team prepare a thorough, evidence-based report to be submitted to regional and international judicial bodies.

Al-Mourad also praised the Sudanese Bar Association for facilitating the delegation's work and briefing them on militia crimes.

Lawyer and Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab Lawyers Union, Abdel-Jawad Ahmed, said their visit aims to document militia violations in Sudan in accordance with the United Nations international standards.

Sudanese Bar Association President Zain Al-Abidin Mohammed Hamad added that the committee's visit aims to assess conditions on the ground and document the rebel militias' violations. He noted that the visit will last about a week, with the report scheduled for presentation at the Arab Lawyers Union's Permanent Bureau meeting on April 6, 2026. He also recalled that the committee had submitted two reports previously, in October 2024 in Marrakech and August 2025 in Tunis.