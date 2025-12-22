Sudan: Chief Justice Visits Kassala

- Chief Justice of Sudan, Abdulaziz Fath Al-Rahman, arrived in Kassala on Saturday in a three-day visit.

He was received at the entrance to Kassala city by the Acting Wali of the state, Major General (Ret.) Al-Sadig Muhammad Al-Azrag, alongside several state leaders, the head of Kassala's judicial authority, and a number of judicial and legal personnel.

The visit comes as part of efforts to review the work of courts in the state and monitor the functioning of various judicial bodies.

During his stay, the Chief Justice is scheduled to inaugurate a number of courts in Kassala and Halfa Al-Jadida.