Sudan: Chief Justice Visits Kassala

21 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Chief Justice of Sudan, Abdulaziz Fath Al-Rahman, arrived in Kassala on Saturday in a three-day visit.

He was received at the entrance to Kassala city by the Acting Wali of the state, Major General (Ret.) Al-Sadig Muhammad Al-Azrag, alongside several state leaders, the head of Kassala's judicial authority, and a number of judicial and legal personnel.

The visit comes as part of efforts to review the work of courts in the state and monitor the functioning of various judicial bodies.

During his stay, the Chief Justice is scheduled to inaugurate a number of courts in Kassala and Halfa Al-Jadida.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.