Sudan: Minister of Animal Resources - Increasing Exports of Animal and Fishery Products a Top Priority

21 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries, Professor Ahmed Al-Tijani Al-Mansouri, said the ministry plans to establish an Animal Production City in the short term (2026) and long term (2028) as a priority to boost exports of animal and fishery products.

During a discussion of the ministry's plan Saturday, Al-Mansouri outlined 37 projects across the animal and fisheries sectors aimed at achieving self-sufficiency and expanding exports. He emphasized the ministry's ambition for Sudan to become a competitive player regionally and internationally in animal and fishery resources.

He added that the vision aligns with the ministry's policies and national goals to diversify the economy, enhance food security, and position Sudan competitively on the global stage. The ministry is also planning to open new markets for high-quality, disease-free Sudanese meat.

Al-Mansouri noted that the ministry's plans include programs and projects to promote peaceful coexistence among local communities and reduce conflicts over grazing lands, in coordination with international and regional partners.

The plans also involve partnerships with the private sector, regional funds such as the Kuwait Fund and the Development Bank, and cooperation with brotherly and friendly countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the Sultanate of Oman.

