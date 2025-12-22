Kenya: Boda Boda Riders Torch Bus Following Fatal Accident in Salgaa, Nakuru County

Nairobi — An enraged group of boda boda riders on Sunday evening set ablaze a 65-seater Mash Poa bus after it was involved in a fatal road accident in Salgaa, Nakuru County.

The Kampala-bound bus was travelling along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway when it reportedly struck a motorcycle carrying two people, killing them on the spot.

The incident quickly drew the attention of boda boda riders in the area, who allegedly attacked the driver before torching the vehicle.

Witnesses said some riders smashed the bus windows before setting it on fire, forcing pedestrians and motorists to flee the scene. The driver managed to escape unharmed. No additional injuries were reported.

The incident caused a major traffic snarl-up along the busy highway, leaving hundreds of motorists and passengers stranded for more than two hours as police moved in to restore order. The bus was completely destroyed, reduced to a metallic wreck.

Videos widely shared on social media showed the bus fully engulfed in flames as onlookers watched from a distance, while long queues of vehicles built up along the road.

Conflicting eyewitness accounts emerged following the accident. One witness claimed the bus was speeding and overtaking recklessly moments before the crash, while another alleged the motorcyclist may have been riding under the influence and collided head-on with the oncoming bus.

The Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) strongly condemned the attack, urging the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to swiftly arrest and prosecute those responsible.

"This Mash Poa bus should be the last vehicle ever torched by boda boda riders. Mash Poa drivers are known for professionalism and courtesy. This incident is sad and unacceptable," MAK said in a statement.

The Long Distance Drivers and Conductors Association also criticised the incident, questioning how the bus could be burned just metres from Salgaa Police Station.

Mash Poa is a long-distance bus company founded in 2002, operating routes across Kenya and the wider East African region.