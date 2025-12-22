Namibia: Emilia Nghikembua Secures Second Five-Year Term As Cran Chief Executive

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) has renewed the contract of its chief executive, Emilia Nghikembua, for a second five-year term, citing strong leadership and performance.

In a statement issued on Friday, Cran said the renewed contract will be valid from 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2030, following Nghikembua's first term which began in January 2020.

Cran board chairperson Tulimevava Mufeti said the renewal reflects the board's confidence in Nghikembua's strategic vision, leadership capabilities and commitment to advancing the country's communications sector.

"The renewal follows the exemplary leadership and outstanding performance demonstrated by Nghikembua during her first term in office," the statement reads.

Since her appointment as chief executive, Nghikembua has demonstrated exceptional leadership, spearheading transformative reforms that have propelled Namibia's telecommunications and broadcasting sectors forward, Mufeti said, adding that the chief executive's approach has promoted sustainable growth, competition and improved consumer services.

Nghikembua is an admitted legal practitioner of the High Court of Namibia and holds qualifications in law, information and communications technology policy and business leadership, including postgraduate degrees from the University of Namibia and the University of the Witwatersrand.

Her leadership has also earned her continental recognition, having been ranked among Africa's top economic leaders by Institut Choiseul between 2022 and 2024, while in 2024 she was named young African leader of the year by African Leadership Magazine.

The Cran board said it looks forward to collaborating with Nghikembua to advance the authority's mandate and position Namibia as a leading digital hub on the continent.

