Zimbabwe/South Africa: Mamelodi Sundowns Book Final Place At CAF U17 Gift Zimbabwe 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns booked their place in the final of the CAF Under-17 Girls Integrated Football Tournament (GIFT) Zimbabwe 2025 after a 6-0 victory over local side Mpopoma Sports Academy (MPOSA) at a wet Ngoni Stadium in Norton, near Harare, on Sunday.

South Africa's Sundowns finished top of Group A with nine points, ahead of MPOSA (six points), Luwinga Academy of Zambia (three), and Namibia's Otjiwarongo Sports Academy (zero).

Group B will be decided on Monday, with the top team in that pool set to face Sundowns in Thursday's final.

Lesego Tsatsi scored twice for Sundowns, while Sandra Mugwara contributed a goal and three assists. Nsovo Nxumalo, Katlego Malebana and Princess Shongwe all found the net in the second half to complete the rout in a match that was briefly interrupted due to the threat of lightning.

Earlier in the day, Luwinga Academy secured third place in Group A after registering their first victory of the tournament with a 16-1 thrashing of Otjiwarongo Sports Academy.

The Namibian side scored their first goal of the competition through Lady !Naibas, but Tamandani Chilimba was the standout performer with seven goals, while Alinafe Nyirenda added a hat-trick.

Luwinga will meet the side that finishes third in Group B in the fifth-place playoff, while Otjiwarongo will face the team that ends bottom of that pool in the seventh-place match.

Lesotho's Lishoeshoe currently top Group B with six points and will meet Namibia's Okakarara Golden Ladies in the first match on Monday at 12h00 CAT (10h00 GMT), followed by the encounter between second-placed Aguila Stars and South Africa's Refilwe FC at 15h00 CAT (13h00 GMT).

CAF introduced the GIFT U17 tournament to give club teams in this age group the opportunity to compete against their peers across their region, complementing the events already staged for national teams.

CAF has made the growth of women's football a key aspect of its development agenda, and this tournament provides young players with the chance to showcase their skills and gain experience.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Luwinga Academy 16 (Mtelera 9', 11', Silungwe 15', 35', Lifa 20', Chilimba (46', 48', 62'pen, 67', 71', 86', 90', Kachala 59', Nyirenda, 77', 80', 84') Otjiwarongo Sports Academy 1 (!Naibas 5')

Mpopoma Sports Academy 0 Mamelodi Sundowns 6 (Tsatsi 18', 20', Mugwara 37', Nxumalo 55', Malebana 87', Shongwe 90'pen)

STANDINGS

GROUP A P W D L GF GA GD PTS Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) 3 3 0 0 25 1 24 9 Mpopoma Sports Academy (Zimbabwe) 3 2 0 1 14 7 7 6 Luwinga Academy (Malawi) 3 1 0 2 18 6 12 3 Otjiwarongo Sports Academy (Namibia) 3 0 0 3 1 44 -43 0

GROUP B P W D L GF GA GD PTS Lishoeshoe (Lesotho) 2 2 0 0 7 2 5 6 Aguila Stars (Zambia) 2 1 0 1 5 1 4 3 Refilwe FC (South Africa) 2 0 1 1 6 10 -4 1 Okakarara Golden Ladies (Namibia) 2 0 1 1 4 9 -5 1

TOURNAMENT STATISTICSMatches Played: 10

Goals Scored: 80

Biggest Win: Otjiwarongo Sports Academy 0 Mamelodi Sundowns 16 (Group A, December 11)

Most goals in a game: 17 - Luwinga Academy 16 Otjiwarongo Sports Academy 1 (Group A, December 14)

GOALSCORERS7 goals - Tamandani Chilimba (Luwinga Academy)

6 - Sandra Mugwara (Mamelodi Sundowns)

5 - Chiedza Khumalo (Mpopoma Sports Academy), Lesego Tsatsi (Mamelodi Sundowns)

4 - Pretty Modika (Refilwe)

3 - Katleho Malebana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Angeleque Mohatle (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nsovo Nxumalo (Mamelodi Sundowns), Alinafe Nyirenda (Luwinga Academy), Princess Shongwe (Mamelodi Sundowns), Rejoice Silungwe (Luwinga Academy)

2 - Luyando Banda (Aguila Stars), Alicia Chinyoka (Mpopoma Sports Academy), Shantel Gwenhamo (Mpopoma Sports Academy), Nancy Lebang (Okakarara Golden Ladies), Boiketlo Molise (Lishoeshoe), Chisomo Mtelera (Luwinga Academy), Ntsamaeng Tholo (Lishoeshoe)

1 - Rejoice Chamunorwa (Mpopoma Sports Academy), Beatrice Chipupula (Aguila Stars), Tatenda Gambiza (Mpopoma Sports Academy), Gudness Garises (Okakarara Golden Ladies), Mercy Gondwe (Luwinga Academy), Talandira Kachala (Luwinga Academy), Mampona Lekenyane (Lishoeshoe), Hamida Lifa (Luwinga Academy), Mbali Madondo (Refilwe FC), Boitumelo Manaka (Mamelodi Sundowns), Naleli Morie (Lishoeshoe), Ntokozo Mpofu (Mpopoma Sports Academy), Anashe Mudzingwa (Mpopoma Sports Academy), Serah Musonda (Aguila Stars), Lady !Naibas (Otjiwarongo Sports Academy), Ronisha Nair (Mamelodi Sundowns), Beauty Namukonda (Aguila Stars), Lyndah Rakabopa (Mpopoma Sports Academy), Rauna Uugulu (Okakarara Golden Ladies)

Own goal - Emily Dube (Okakarara Golden Ladies), Makgatla Ramahla (Refilwe)