Africa: Grassroots Festival At CAF U17 Gift Zimbabwe 2025 Shows Importance of Football Development

The CAF Under-17 Girls Integrated Football Tournament (GIFT) Zimbabwe 2025 is helping to develop the next generation of women's football talent in the Southern African region and recently held a Grassroots Festival at the Ngoni Stadium in Norton, near Harare.

The festival saw 20 coaches who took part in the CAF D-Licence Coaching Course on the sidelines of the CAF U17 GIFT Zimbabwe 2025 host a clinic for children from the community and put their new-found skills into action.

Meskerem Tadesse Goshime, who is CAF's Head of Women's Football, hailed the importance of the CAF U17 GIFT Zimbabwe 2025, and the opportunity to train CAF D-Licence coaches, all of who are female.

"The grassroots festival is run alongside the CAF Under-17 Girls Integrated Football Tournament (GIFT), which is designed to empower future champions and young girls who want to pursue football as a career.

"As part of the tournament, we have engaged 20 coaches in a CAF D-Licence course for women coaches. Since the core value of this tournament is about creating change and bringing empowerment to communities and Member Associations, it is crucial that we do not leave women coaches behind.

"We need to give women the proper training so they can pursue coaching as a career. Today, we have introduced 20 newly qualified CAF D-Licence women coaches, who we believe will empower future generations, ensure that girls are properly supported, and make a real impact on the development of women's football in Zimbabwe.

"This tournament is also extremely important for the girls. For some of them, it is their first time travelling by plane, crossing a border, and playing in a competition where they are treated like professional players.

"We saw a fantastic grassroots festival involving around 100 children, and I really believe we are making an impact. The tournament is achieving its objectives and delivering meaningful change."

The coaches who took part in the D-Licence course also ran the grassroots festival for the kids.

"For me personally, this has been a wonderful experience. When I stopped playing, I never thought I would go into coaching, but so many people encouraged me to try. As a former captain, I decided to give it a chance," Talent Mandaza from Black Rhinos Queens said.

"At first, I thought coaching would just be about the basics, but it is very different. We are starting at grassroots level, learning how to integrate junior players and help them progress into senior teams. That process begins with children aged between six and 12."

Coach Bridget Chandamale hailed the importance of the Grassroots festival.

"I've learned that grassroots football is not about discrimination. Girls, no matter where they come from, deserve the chance to play. They must be allowed to enjoy the game, not just participate, but compete and truly express themselves on the field," she said.

"I would like to express my gratitude to CAF. Words are not enough, but on behalf of my fellow coaches, I want to say how thankful we are for this opportunity to be part of these tournaments. We are truly grateful for the honour."