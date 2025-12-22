Africa: Teenage Match Official Gains Huge Experience From CAF U17 Gift Zimbabwe 2025

The CAF Under-17 Girls Integrated Football Tournament (GIFT) Zimbabwe 2025 is not just about giving players exposure to international competition but also referees.

Many young match officials have been selected to take charge of games, in many cases giving them their first introduction to officiating international matches between teams from different countries.

One such referee is 18-year-old Fatima Nouricce from Seychelles, who is just starting out in her career but eager to learn and embrace the opportunity given to her by CAF.

"I started refereeing two years ago, just after finishing secondary school. I began at a very low level, but I always knew I wanted to be a referee," Nouricce said.

"It wasn't easy at the start, especially because I was also doing my A levels at the same time. Balancing my studies and refereeing was tough, but I stayed committed and kept learning.

"I'm really grateful to my colleagues back home in Seychelles. They've taught me so much, and my coaches have played a big role by encouraging me and helping me improve at every step."

Nouricce has thoroughly enjoyed officiating at the CAF U17 GIFT Zimbabwe 2025 and says that, just like players, match officials also have a passion for football.

"I'm very thankful to CAF and the Seychelles Football Federation for giving me this opportunity. It means a lot to be here, and I can't wait to learn more, get to know new people and experience different cultures," she said.

"The experience has been amazing. One of the best things about being a referee is loving football and respecting the players. It's exciting to be part of the game, to stay focused, and to feel involved in every moment."