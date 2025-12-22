Algeria: Petkovic Calls for Unity As Algeria Seek Redemption After Early Afcon Exits

Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic says the team must "accept responsibility" and rebuild "with courage and unity", as the Desert Foxes attempt to repair their reputation following two of the most damagingTotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations campaigns in their history.

Algeria arrive at the 2025 tournament in Morocco haunted by the memory of back-to-back first-round exits in 2022 and 2024 -- a dramatic fall for a team that lifted the trophy in 2019 and were widely tipped to dominate African football for years.

Those early exits were not just failures; they were humiliations.

Algeria failed to win a single match at either AFCON, and losses to Equatorial Guinea and then Mauritania -- the latter having never previously won a tournament match -- prompted deep introspection and the dismissal of title-winning coach Djamel Belmadi.

Petkovic, appointed after a seven-year spell with Switzerland, has since steadied the team, guiding them to 15 wins in 20 matches and securing qualification for both AFCON 2025 and the 2026 World Cup.

But the former Lazio coach insists he will not be drawn into bold declarations.

"Our first goal will be to qualify for the second round, then we shall see," he told Algerian media, while acknowledging the expectations that follow his side.

"We are favourites in our group, and we must accept that responsibility."

Despite their recent record, Algeria have again been placed among the tournament's potential champions. Petkovic, however, rejects talk of a third continental title.

"I never promise anything," he said firmly -- a reminder that Algeria's revival is still a work in progress.

'Unity is crucial'

Petkovic says Algeria's next step depends not only on tactics or talent, but on togetherness.

"What I can assure Algerians is that the team will wear the national team jersey with pride and be courageous," he said.

"Unity is crucial. We must have the support of the entire nation. If we are divided, achieving success will be difficult."

Veteran captain Riyad Mahrez echoed the caution, noting that Algeria's recent AFCON trauma still weighs heavily.

"We have to be realistic given what happened to us in the last two Afcon tournaments. We dare not fail again," said the 34-year-old Al Ahli winger.

Mahrez also pushed back against suggestions that Algeria are among the front-runners.

"Some observers are including us among the title favourites, but that means nothing. Morocco have to be favourites as they will be playing on home soil, backed by huge, partisan crowds."

Group E challengers

Algeria will play all their group matches in Rabat, where they face Sudan, Burkina Faso, and Equatorial Guinea.