Nigeria: Recalled Indomie Noodles Not Registered in Nigeria, Says Agency

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has clarified that the Indomie Noodles Vegetable Flavour [U1] recently recalled by health authorities in France does not originate from Nigeria and is not registered for sale in the country.

The director-general of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, in a press statement yesterday, said the recall by France's food safety authority, Rappel Conso, was due to the presence of undeclared allergens milk and eggs, which could pose health risks to consumers with allergies or intolerances.

Adeyeye stressed that the affected product is not approved by NAFDAC and is not legally sold in Nigeria, noting that noodles are on the federal government's import prohibition list, making their importation into the country unlawful.

"In light of this development, NAFDAC has intensified surveillance nationwide to prevent the possible entry of the recalled product into Nigeria," she said, adding that zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to immediately mop up the product if found anywhere in the country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She further explained that all Indomie instant noodles and other noodle brands approved for sale in Nigeria are manufactured locally and only granted NAFDAC registration after meeting strict regulatory requirements, including compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

According to the agency, the Ports Inspection Directorate has also been placed on heightened alert to prevent the importation of the implicated product through Nigeria's ports.

NAFDAC advised consumers to remain vigilant, discard the recalled product if encountered, and report any suspected sale or distribution to its nearest office.

The agency reassured Nigerians of its commitment to safeguarding public health, including protecting citizens who travel abroad or purchase food products online.