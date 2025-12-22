Equatorial Guinea Name Experienced Squad As Nsue Returns to Lead Nzalang Nacional

Equatorial Guinea coach Juan Michà has unveiled his final 28-man squad for the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, blending continuity, leadership and a core of Europe-based players as the Nzalang Nacional aim to replicate their recent tournament successes in Morocco.

The Central African nation, who have reached the quarter-finals in three of their last four AFCON appearances, will once again lean on their disciplined structure and defensive solidity -- qualities that have defined their rise on the continental stage.

The squad, published, includes several familiar names, with captain Emilio Nsue recalled to lead the group.

Strong defensive base with players across Europe

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The squad features defenders from Spain, Italy, Romania and England, including Saul Coco, who has impressed with Torino, versatile right-back Carlos Akapo, and left-sided full-back Basilio Ndong.

Huddersfield defender Charles Ondo also earns a call-up, while Esteban Orozco and Néstor Senra return to reinforce the back line.

Midfield anchored by Mascarell and Obiang

In midfield, Omar Mascarell (Mallorca) and Pedro Obiang (Monza) bring top-flight European experience.

Alex Balboa, Santiago Eneme, and Pablo Ganet add energy and balance, while José Machín, who has become a key figure in recent years, is also included.

A forward line led by veteran Nsue

Veteran striker Emilio Nsue, one of the country's greatest ever players, returns to boost the attack.

He is joined by Iban Salvador, Josete Miranda, and promising young forward Loren Zúñiga, who is currently on Real Madrid's books.

China-based winger Luismi Nvalo and Denmark-based Dorian Junior complete a frontline that mixes experience and emerging talent.

Michà: "We want to go as far as possible"

Speaking after releasing his squad, Michà emphasised ambition and consistency.

"Our objective is to compete at the highest level, always making it through the group stage and going as far as possible in the tournament," the coach said.

Equatorial Guinea have earned a reputation as one of Africa's toughest tournament sides, defeating heavyweights such as Algeria and Cote d'Ivoire at the last AFCON.

With the bulk of that core retained, Michà believes the team can once again challenge the favourites.

A confident squad with knockout ambitions

Drawn alongside tournament hosts Morocco, Mali and Zambia, Equatorial Guinea face a challenging Group A.

But with a settled squad, tactical clarity and a strong tournament pedigree, Michà believes his team can once again exceed expectations.

FULL EQUATORIAL GUINEA SQUAD FOR AFCON 2025

Goalkeepers

Jesús Owono (FC Andorra, Spain)

(FC Andorra, Spain) Manuel Sapunga (Sekhukhune United, South Africa)

(Sekhukhune United, South Africa) Aitor Embela (CD Soneja, Spain)

Defenders

Esteban Orozco (FC Argeș, Romania)

(FC Argeș, Romania) Marvin Anieboh (UD San Sebastián, Spain)

(UD San Sebastián, Spain) Carlos Akapo (Amazonas FC, Brazil)

(Amazonas FC, Brazil) Saúl Coco (Torino FC, Italy)

(Torino FC, Italy) Basilio Ndong (FC U Craiova, Romania)

(FC U Craiova, Romania) Michel Ngaah (Real Ávila, Spain)

(Real Ávila, Spain) Néstor Senra (Recreativo Huelva, Spain)

(Recreativo Huelva, Spain) Charles Ondo (Huddersfield Town, England)

(Huddersfield Town, England) Javier Muma (Maestro United, Zambia)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Equatorial Guinea By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Midfielders

Omar Mascarell (RCD Mallorca, Spain)

(RCD Mallorca, Spain) Pablo Ganet (Real Murcia, Spain)

(Real Murcia, Spain) Alex Balboa (Almere City, Netherlands)

(Almere City, Netherlands) Alex Masogo (Beroe Stara Zagora, Bulgaria)

(Beroe Stara Zagora, Bulgaria) José Machín (FC Cartagena, Spain)

(FC Cartagena, Spain) Pedro Obiang (AC Monza, Italy)

(AC Monza, Italy) Santiago Eneme (Sparta Prague, Czech Republic)

Forwards