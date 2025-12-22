Rwanda: Razafimaro's Strike Lifts Al Merrikh SC to Fourth Place

Al Merrikh SC 1-0 Gicumbi FC

A second-half strike from Gilles Razafimaro Fenohasina propelled Al Merrikh SC into fourth place in the Rwanda Premier League following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Gicumbi FC on Sunday at Kigali Pele Stadium.

The decisive goal came in the 50th minute, with the Madagascan forward proving once again why he is regarded as one of the most dangerous attackers in the league.

The win marked Al Merrikh's sixth consecutive victory, a remarkable run that has seen the Sudanese side climb the standings to 21 points, overtaking Rayon Sports, Musanze FC and Mukura VS.

Not considered title contenders at the start of the season, Al Merrikh have emerged as one of the league's surprise packages, winning all their last six matches and firmly establishing themselves as genuine challengers.

With four games in hand, victories in those fixtures could see Al Merrikh leapfrog Police FC who currently lead the table with 29 points.

Gicumbi FC, meanwhile, remain in 11th place with 15 points.

Al Merrikh SC have so far played eight matches, while some teams in the league have played as many as 13 matches.