Rwanda: Munezero, Uwiringiyimana Claim 2025 National Beach Volleyball Tour Title

APR Women duo Valentine Munezero and Albertine Uwiringiyimana were crowned champions of the women's category at the inaugural 2025 National Beach Volleyball Tour which concluded on Sunday at Falcon and Golf Country Club on the shores of Lake Muhazi.

The APR pair sealed the title after overcoming Police Women's Françoise Yankurije and Ariane Nirere in a thrilling three-set final, winning 21-14, 17-21, 15-8.

Third place went to Catherine Ainembabazi and Sandra Ayepoe, who defeated Kepler's Angelique Tuyizere and Ingrid Sifa in straight sets (21-19, 21-16) in the playoff match.

In the men's category, Paul Akan and Merci Niyogisubizo emerged victorious after edging APR duo Levis Mugisha and Mandela Nzirimo in a closely contested final, winning 2-1 (24-22, 14-21, 15-11)

The men's third-place finish was claimed by Sam Niyonshima and Vincent Mbonigaba.

Organizers confirmed that the next edition of the National Volleyball Tour is scheduled for June 19-21, 2026.