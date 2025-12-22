Rwanda: Filmmakers Brace for Regional Boost As Ikon Awards Expand

Rwandan filmmakers and industry stakeholders recently convened in Kigali for an iKON Awards industry gathering aimed at strengthening cross-border collaborations and unlocking new opportunities within Africa's film sector.

The event marked the fourth stop of the iKON Activate series held this year, following similar engagements in Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda.

It brought together local creatives and industry leaders, including award-winning actress Malaika Uwamahoro, Rwanda International Movie Awards (RIMA) founder Mucyo Jackson, and filmmaker Fleury Legend, among other figures in the film industry.

Speaking during the gathering, iKON Awards CEO Humphrey Nabimanya said Kigali was selected for its growing profile as a regional creative hub.

"Kigali is one of the emerging film centres in East Africa, with strong African stories to tell. With its solid infrastructure and diverse filming locations, there is real potential to accelerate the growth of the industry," Nabimanya said.

iKON Activate serves as a build-up to the main iKON Awards ceremony, providing a platform for filmmakers, media professionals, policymakers, and private investors from across the region to connect, exchange ideas, and explore partnerships.

Actor Julius Bob Musoni welcomed the opportunity to engage with experienced professionals, noting that filmmaking is still gaining recognition as a viable career path in Rwanda.

"As newcomers in the industry, film is not yet widely understood as a profession. We need spaces like this to learn from those who paved the way," he said.

Kwetu Film Institute founder Eric Kabera also highlighted the power of cinema as a tool for social change.

"For more than two decades, we have used film as a medium for transformation--opening conversations around peacebuilding, cultural identity, and other critical social issues," Kabera said.

Organisers noted that similar gatherings held earlier this year have already yielded tangible outcomes, including a memorandum of understanding for Ugandan veteran actor Michael Wawuyo Sr. to feature in the Nigerian drama Dambe, as well as a Uganda-Kenya co-production addressing youth-related challenges such as gender-based violence and teenage pregnancies.

The iKON Awards is an annual Ugandan film and television platform that celebrates creativity, excellence, and innovation within the creative sector. The 2026 edition will run under the theme "Beyond Borders," reflecting its growing regional and continental ambitions.