Rwanda: World Basketball Day Marked With Emphasis On Opportunities It Provides

Rwanda and Africa on Sunday, December 21, joined the global basketball fraternity in marking World Basketball Day, an annual celebration aimed at highlighting the benefits of basketball, including its role in education, social development, and public awareness.

The day is observed on December 21 to commemorate the first-ever basketball game, which was played on December 21, 1891, at the International YMCA Training School in Springfield, Massachusetts, USA. The game was invented by Dr. James Naismith, a Canadian physical education instructor, to keep students physically active during the winter months.

Today, basketball has grown into one of the most popular and widely played sports in the world. The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) estimates that at least 450 million people worldwide actively play the game. Basketball has also been part of the Olympic programme since its debut at the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games.

In a message shared on social media, NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi described basketball as more than just a game, noting that it "provides opportunity, unity, and pride."

"On this third annual World Basketball Day, we celebrate how the sport continues to inspire young talent, fuel economic growth, and connect our communities across Africa," she wrote on her social media platforms.

Basketball was brought in Rwanda by catholic priests (Missionaries) in 1930 and the first appearance was in high schools in the South of Rwanda.

In 1974, the national basketball federation FERWABA was established and, three years later, in 1977, the first national league was created.

Moise Mutokambali, the Technical Director of the Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA), praised the sport for giving Rwandan youth a sense of purpose and communities a source of pride.

"Today, we pause to honour you, to celebrate you, and to say with gratitude, thank you for choosing Rwanda," he said.

National basketball team captain Dieudonnée said that the sport has taught him the importance of fairness and leadership.

"Fairness is what's needed, and leadership doesn't always need applause," he said.

Meanwhile, REG star Sage Kwizera credited basketball for giving him direction at a young age.

"You found me when I was young. I was unsure, just trying to figure things out. And somehow, you turned my quiet curiosity into a dream that I didn't have to chase," he said.