Rwanda: IMA 2025 - the Ben, Bwiza Win Artist of the Year Awards - - Who Else Stood Out?

22 December 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eliane Irakoze

Musicians The Ben and Bwiza closed out 2025 on a high after emerging the top winners at the sixth edition of Isango na Muzika Awards (IMA), taking home the Best Male Artist and Best Female Artist of the Year honours respectively.

The awards, organised under the music-focused programme Isango na Muzika aired on Isango Star Radio, celebrate artistes, producers and creatives who made a significant impact on Rwanda's music scene throughout the year.

The award gala, held on Sunday, December 21, at the Kigali Cultural and Exhibition Village (KCEV), recognised excellence across 11 categories, ranging from artist and song of the year to producer and video director of the year.

The Ben clinched the Best Male Artist award, beating off stiff competition from Bruce Melodie, Kevin Kade and Kivumbi King. Bruce Melodie, however, walked away with the Album of the Year accolade for Colorful Generation, beating Plenty Love by The Ben, Hear to Stay by Ariel Wayz and Now or Never by Papa Cyangwe.

On the female side, Bwiza emerged victorious in the Best Female Artist category, edging out Alyn Sano, Ariel Wayz and France Mpundu.

Other winners of the night

Rising star Run Up claimed Song of the Year for his breakout hit Tsunami, marking one of the night's biggest breakthrough moments. Kivumbi King was named Best Hip Hop Artist, surpassing seasoned acts Riderman, Bushali and Bruce The 1st.

The award for Best Collaboration went to Chriss Eazy's Folomiana featuring The Ben and Kevin Kade, while the newly introduced Best Cultural Act category was won by Lionel Sentore, ahead of Jules Sentore, Cyusa Ibrahim and Victor Rikotana.

Behind the scenes, Element Eleeh was named Music Producer of the Year, beating Loader, Prince Kiiz and Umuriro, while Gad won Best Video Director, overcoming Sixte, Eazy Cut and Fayzo Pro.

In other categories, gospel duo Vestine & Dorcas won Best Gospel Artist, and fast-rising rapper Diez Dolla was crowned Best New Artist, ahead of Roddy and Olimah.

Lifetime honours and tribute

The ceremony also honoured music legends Suzana Nyiranyamibwa, Zizou Al Pacino and Massamba Intore with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

A special tribute was paid to the late Jean Lambert Gatera, a journalist at Isango Star Radio and a dedicated supporter of Rwanda's music industry.

