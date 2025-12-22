Kenya: Hassan Omar Leads Mombasa Gubernatorial Race With 34.1 Percent Support, Mizani Poll Shows

Nairobi — A latest opinion poll has put United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Hassan Omar Hass ahead in the Mombasa County gubernatorial race securing 34.1% of voter support.

According to the study by Mizani Africa, his experience as a member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) contributes to his popularity.

Analysts say his lead reflects growing confidence among voters in his ability to drive reforms, enhance governance, and elevate Mombasa's strategic role in Kenya's economy.

The incumbent governor, Abdulswamad Nassir, follows at 27.8%, highlighting that while incumbency provides visibility, a sizeable portion of the electorate is considering a leadership change.

Mohamed Ali, Member of Parliament for Nyali, stands at 16.6%, indicating that voters value his outspoken parliamentary oversight.

The poll also shows that 11.1% of voters remain undecided, suggesting that the race is still fluid.

However, current trends point to Omar's advantage, driven by his expansive political experience, organizational clout, and ability to articulate a transformative agenda for the county.

Observers note that the Mombasa gubernatorial contest will be closely watched, given its impact on both local governance and the county's contribution to Kenya's coastal economic development.