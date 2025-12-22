Kenya: Hassan Omar Leads Mombasa Gubernatorial Race With 34.1 Percent Support, Mizani Poll Shows

22 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A latest opinion poll has put United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Hassan Omar Hass ahead in the Mombasa County gubernatorial race securing 34.1% of voter support.

According to the study by Mizani Africa, his experience as a member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) contributes to his popularity.

Analysts say his lead reflects growing confidence among voters in his ability to drive reforms, enhance governance, and elevate Mombasa's strategic role in Kenya's economy.

The incumbent governor, Abdulswamad Nassir, follows at 27.8%, highlighting that while incumbency provides visibility, a sizeable portion of the electorate is considering a leadership change.

Mohamed Ali, Member of Parliament for Nyali, stands at 16.6%, indicating that voters value his outspoken parliamentary oversight.

The poll also shows that 11.1% of voters remain undecided, suggesting that the race is still fluid.

However, current trends point to Omar's advantage, driven by his expansive political experience, organizational clout, and ability to articulate a transformative agenda for the county.

Observers note that the Mombasa gubernatorial contest will be closely watched, given its impact on both local governance and the county's contribution to Kenya's coastal economic development.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.