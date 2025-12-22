Kenyan Darts History Maker Munyua Out to Claim More Glory in World Championship

Nairobi — Kenyan history maker David Munyua will be in action today afternoon (15:30 EAT), tackling Dutch professional Kevin Doets at the PDC World Darts Championship.

Munyua will be banking on his current super form to once again cause an upset on his debut after coming from two sets down to beat world number 18 Mike de Decker in an enthralling end to Thursday's afternoon session.

In Sunday's results, Luke Littler progressed to the third round but former champion Gerwyn Price suffered a shock exit at the PDC World Championship.

The 2021 victor Price had boldly predicted he would win a second title but was beaten 3-0 by Dutchman Wesley Plaisier.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Defending champion Littler, who was seeded to face Price in the quarter-finals, made the last 32 with a straight-set victory over David Davies.

Price's fellow Welshman Davies missed six darts at double to take the opening set.

Davies had taken time off from his full-time job as an NHS area manager to appear at Alexandra Palace and went to walk off stage at 2-2, mistakenly believing the first set was over.

Littler, 18, pushed on from there and will next meet Mensur Suljovic, who earlier denied claims from his beaten opponent Joe Cullen of cheating by deliberately playing slowly.

Price, ranked ninth, is the 12th of the 32 seeds to be knocked out.

He had the better average of 95.83 but world number 92 Plaisier hit 56% of his doubles.

Monday's schedule

Afternoon session (12:30 GMT)

Darren Beveridge v Madars Razma

Wessel Nijman v Gabriel Clemens

David Munyua v Kevin Doets

James Wade v Ricky Evans

Evening session (19:00)

Gian van Veen v Alan Soutar

Nathan Aspinall v Leonard Gates

Luke Humphries v Paul Lim

Charlie Manby v Adam Sevada