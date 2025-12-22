Namibia: Man Dies On Duty At Hosea Kutako International Airport

A man died while on duty at Hosea Kutako International Airport on the eastern outskirts of Windhoek on Saturday.

Namibian Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says Lotto Imene (51) was discovered on the floor in the office.

"No foul play is suspected and the next of kin was informed. Police investigations continue," Shikwambi said in a police report on Sunday.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.