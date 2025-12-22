Namibia: Three Men Die By Suicide Over the Weekend

The Namibian Police have reported three separate suspected suicide cases over the weekend.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi in the weekend crime report said all cases were registered as inquests, and no foul play is suspected.

In Windhoek's Wanaheda area, Naftal Natangwe Kuume's (30) body was discovered at around 19h00 on Saturday.

At Onandjandja village in the Onesi area, Joseph Ndeshipanda (53) allegedly took his own life on Saturday at around 15h00.

And at Oshakati, the police reported the death of Joshua Hanyala Joseph (31), whose body was discovered at the Onawa-Okandjengendi location on Saturday at around 09h00.

Shikwambi said the deceased's next of kin have been informed and investigations are ongoing.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.