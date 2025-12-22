Namibia's Gambling Industry Revenue Projected to Reach N$948 Million By End of 2025

Namibia's gaming sector is expected to generate about N$948 million in revenue by the end of 2025.

Statista, a German online platform that specialises in data gathering, says the growth in land-based casinos and rising mobile penetration continue to support the market.

Statista notes that traditional casinos remain the main source of gaming revenue, contributing an estimated N$373.8 million a year.

The sector currently operates 2 845 registered gaming machines across six licensed casinos, alongside 254 gambling establishments run by about 260 approved operators.

"In 2025, Namibian gaming revenue will reach approximately US$55.79 million, mainly due to land-based casinos, which account for most of this revenue," Statista says, adding that urban tourism and demographic trends are driving steady growth in the local casino market.

Online gaming is also emerging as a growth segment. Statista projects online gaming revenue of N$26.7 million in 2025, with the segment expected to expand at an average annual rate of 7.68% through to 2030.

Smartphone penetration of more than 70% is supporting increased participation through mobile platforms.

The gaming ecosystem currently attracts an estimated 450 000 active players, driven by urban tourism, improved regulation and the availability of both physical and online gaming options.

Regulatory oversight has tightened since the Gaming and Entertainment Control Act of 2018 came into force in December 2021. Statista says authorities have since shut down more than 280 illegal gaming operators, improving compliance and strengthening the position of licensed operators, who are required to remit 10% of total revenue to the state.

Meanwhile, the Lotteries Board of Namibia notes that the country's first state lottery is expected to be introduced within the next one to two years.

The board says legal, operational and procurement processes are being finalised, with a phased rollout planned.

The state lottery forms part of the Sixth National Development Plan and is expected to generate more than N$100 million in revenue by 2030, according to the Lotteries Board.

