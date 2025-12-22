Namibia: Welding Training Centre Launched At Swakopmund

A welding training centre aimed at improving livelihoods and creating jobs was launched at Swakopmund's industrial area last week.

The facility is operated by GSI SLV Namibia, part of GSI - Gesellschaft für Schweißtechnik International mbH, a non-profit organisation founded in 1999 by the German Welding Society (DVS).

In a statement on Friday, the company said the launch marks a major step in strengthening Namibia's technical and industrial skills base.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The centre is located on John Otto Nankudhu Street and is expected to play a key role in training and certifying welders to internationally recognised standards.

"GSI operates welding schools and research institutes across Germany and internationally. It has locations in countries including China, Türkiye, Poland, and the Czech Republic," said Jörg Vogelsang, the managing director of parent company GSI SLV in Germany.

Speaking at the launch, the managing director of GSI SLV Namibia Reinhardt van Rooi, said the centre will provide courses aligned with global certification standards such as the International Institute of Welding and ISO standards.

"Interested Namibians should keep watch on local media as more information will be shared in early 2026," he said.

Frank Kernstock, the managing director of Kraatz and chairperson of the Welding Association of Namibia, said the opening of the centre represents a collective commitment by industry stakeholders to advance welding standards in Namibia.

"The launch of the training centre is not only important for GSI SLV, but is the tangible symbol of our shared commitment to excellence in welding and related industries," he said.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.