Liberia: Let's Act Together to Deliver Liberia's Digital Future.'

The Chairman of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), Clarence Massaquoi, has reiterated the need for more collective actions to enhance Liberia's digital transformation.

Giving an overview at the launch of the LTA Five-Year Strategy Plan over the weekend at Bella Casa Hotel in Sinkor, Mr. Massaquoi rallied digital stakeholders to act together to deliver benefits to the country.

Detailing the LTA Five-Year Strategy Plan 2024-2029, Massaquoi highlighted three (3) key areas the plan addresses: Institutional reform to ensure the LTA is fit to lead with purpose; creating the enabling environment; and advancing policies and adequate regulatory frameworks, which will factor into protecting consumers' competitive protection.

Regulation, he said: "We as regulators, for us to be efficient and effective, have to make sure we are advancing formal policies and adequate regulatory frameworks and that our consumers, actors, have the enabling environment to flourish."

Thirdly, Massaquoi states, digital innovation and adoption, which he reiterated aligns with capacity building, training, and exploring new technologies.

Officially Launching the Plan: Sekou M. Kromah, Liberian Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, indicates that the LTA plan reflects a clear vision for modern, competitive, and inclusive innovation for consumer protection.

According to him, the LTA Five-Year Strategy Plan aligns with the government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda for digital transformation and economic growth.

Minister Kromah commended the LTA Board and Management for what he describes as a farsightedness and professional guidance for Liberia's digital future.

He urged the successful implementation of the plan, for which he too rallied strong collaboration among government institutions, private sector operators, development partners, and the Liberian people.

Mr. S. Blidi Elliott, Director of Strategy, LTA, explained that the objective of LTA, as an agile regulatory organization, is to transform itself to be responsive to a fast-changing external environment, improve competencies, and restructure and streamline operating processes.

Elliott added that the plan also supports the development of the National Telecoms & ICT Policy (2025-2030). Amend the Telecommunications Licensing Regulations. Develop Infrastructure Sharing Regulations, Type Approval Regulations, Satellite Communications Guidelines, Spectrum Management Guidelines, Launching Program Competition Guidelines, LTA Telecoms Cyber-Security Regulations, and a strategic plan. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.