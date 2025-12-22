Kenya: President Ruto Commissions 132kv Lessos-Kabarnet Transmission Line in Baringo

Nairobi — President William Ruto has officially commissioned the 132kV Lessos-Kabarnet transmission line in Baringo County, a major power infrastructure project aimed at improving electricity reliability and supporting regional economic growth.

The new transmission line is expected to strengthen the national power grid, reduce electricity outages, and provide a stable supply of electricity to households and businesses across Baringo and neighboring counties.

Officials say the project will enhance the quality of electricity distribution and facilitate investment and industrial development in the region, creating opportunities for job creation and broader economic expansion.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Ruto highlighted the government's commitment to improving energy infrastructure as part of ongoing efforts to spur regional development and expand access to affordable electricity across Kenya.

The Lessos-Kabarnet transmission line is part of broader initiatives by the government to modernize the power sector, expand the national electricity grid, and ensure reliable power supply to underserved areas.