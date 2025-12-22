Uganda: Court Denies Mandatory Bail to Nup Supporters Over 'Unlawful Drilling'

The Kawempe Chief Magistrates Court has dismissed a bid for mandatory bail by ten National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters who have spent over 60 days on remand, ruling that the mere lapse of time does not automatically guarantee release.

The decision comes as the group faces charges of conducting unlawful military drilling at the party headquarters in Makerere Kavule.

Magistrate Damalie Agumaasiimwe said while the applicants had crossed the 60-day constitutional threshold, the court must consider whether their release aligns with the interests of justice and public safety.

The group, which includes prominent NUP security and leadership figures, is accused of organising a military-style parade on February 12, 2024, to celebrate party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu's birthday.

The applicants are Edward Ssebufu (alias Eddie Mutwe), Achileo Kivumbi, Calvin Tasi (alias Bobi Giant), Edwin Sserukuma (alias Eddy King Kabejja), Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro (NUP Deputy Spokesperson), Saudah Madaada (alias AIGP Madaada), Doreen Kaija (NUP School of Leadership Principal), Sharif Lukenge, Yasin Nyanzi, and Tonny Kawesi. Olivia Lutaaya remains on remand but did not apply for mandatory bail as she has not reached the 60-day mark.

Defense lawyers Samuel Muyizzi Mulindwa and Kato Tumusiime argued that Article 23(6)(b) of the Constitution mandates release once 60 days elapse without trial.

The prosecution, represented by Chief State Attorney Sharon Nambuya and Bruce Twongirwe, countered that mandatory bail is not the same as automatic release, and the court must weigh public interest and witness protection.

Magistrate Agumaasiimwe acknowledged that some applicants, including Eddie Mutwe, have been detained for nearly 90 days.

She ruled that the risk to witnesses remains significant, and while the sureties presented were substantial and traceable, they could not outweigh the identified security risks.

The court also ordered the Uganda Prisons Service to ensure prompt medical care for Sauda Madaada and instructed the prosecution to reconcile disclosures and commence trial "at the earliest opportunity."

This decision is another setback for the group, who have had multiple bail applications rejected. For Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, the ruling is particularly significant as he is the NUP flag bearer for the Nakawa East by-election scheduled for January 15, 2026, and is expected in court on January 6.