Proceedings at Criminal Court "A" at the Temple of Justice on Friday, December 19, 2025, were momentarily disrupted when defense counsel played an alleged artificial intelligence (AI) generated audio recording of United States President Donald J. Trump, prompting an immediate objection from the prosecution.

The defense, led by Cllr. Arthur T. Johnson played the audio for a few minutes in an attempt to demonstrate how artificial intelligence can be used to fabricate or manipulate voice recordings, an argument central to the defense's challenge against the audio evidence presented by the prosecution.

Prosecutors swiftly objected, on several grounds. Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie sustained the objection and ruled that any audio evidence must be formally disclosed before the court.

When questioned about the origin of the disputed audio recordings, Wilson testified that the material was obtained from open sources and media platforms. The defense countered that evidence sourced from social media is inadmissible in criminal proceedings unless corroborated by independent investigation and forensic analysis, particularly in an era of rapidly advancing AI technology.

The case continues as the court grapples with emerging challenges surrounding digital evidence, artificial intelligence, and evidentiary standards.

Furthermore, the defense sought to bolster its argument by introducing an alleged AI-generated recording of President Trump. The audio reportedly stated:

"Good morning, Liberia. This is your favorite president. I want you to know that Etheridge is completely innocent. The man has not seen a box of matches in his life. To the Justice Department, stop embarrassing the man."

Despite visible reaction in the courtroom, Judge Willie ruled that the defense lawyer should have informed the court earlier.

However, the prosecution argued that the attempted demonstration underscored the risk of relying on unverified audio evidence, warning that such material could "sink the prosecution's case" if admitted without proper forensic validation.

On the other hand, in a separate exchange, the defense questioned Wilson about the conduct of the Liberia National Police (LNP) during the recent House of Representatives leadership impasse.

Cllr. Johnson asked whether police actions during the removal of the Speaker's chair were lawful, referencing a Supreme Court ruling involving former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and rival Speaker Richard Koon.

The prosecution objected, and the court sustained the objection. The defense further accused the LNP of taking sides during the legislative crisis, alleging that officers assaulted lawmakers aligned with former Speaker Koffa.

Johnson claimed that Wilson, acting in his official capacity, supported what the defense described as an "illegal majority bloc" and participated in actions against minority lawmakers. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.