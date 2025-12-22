Rwanda: Goma - Thousands Protest Against AFC/M23 Withdrawal From Uvira

Hundreds of thousands of people poured into the streets of Goma on Monday, December 22, protesting the decision by the AFC/M23 rebel movement to withdraw from Uvira, a town in South Kivu.

The group announced a unilateral withdrawal from Uvira on December 15, five days after it captured the strategic city from government control. This was touted as a confidence-building measure under the Doha Peace Process.

ALSO READ: 'We will now go home': Congolese refugees welcome the fall of Uvira

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, locals did not welcome the decision with hundreds taking to the streets in Uvira after the announcement. They urged the movement to reconsider its departure, arguing that its presence had offered a degree of protection against persistent abuses by multiple armed actors.

#RDC: Manifestation avec double objectif à #Goma | Dénonciation diplomatique : Exprimer officiellement auprès des Nations Unies (MONUSCO) notre désaccord profond face au retrait de l'Armée Révolutionnaire Congolaise de la ville dUvira, une décision que nous jugeons... pic.twitter.com/AYwfrNGTJk-- Steve Wembi (@wembi_steve) December 22, 2025

In Goma, a city of about two million people, an estimated 250,000 took to the express their fears about a return to violence in areas previously controlled by the government army and militias. Videos circulated on social media showed thousands of residents gathered at the Stade de l'Unite.

The AFC/M23 began its withdrawal on December 17.

Before the arrival of the AFC/M23, Uvira and surrounding areas were under the control of a complex web of forces. Among them were the FDLR, a Rwandan genocidal militia long accused by civilians in DR Congo and rights groups of killings, sexual violence, extortion and forced recruitment, often operating alongside or in proximity to Congolese forces.

ALSO READ: AFC/M23 orders FARDC soldiers in Uvira to surrender

Also active were Wazalendo groups, formed of local militias frequently accused by residents of abuses. Burundian forces, deployed in South Kivu as part of bilateral security arrangements, were also involved in insecurity and civilian suffering in eastern DR Congo.

It is against this backdrop that protesters in Goma framed their message to both national and international actors. One demonstrator, whose remarks were captured on video, addressed what he described as a collective appeal from citizens.

"Civil society and citizens, honour yourselves," he said. "On the protection of civilians, security, governance and the future of the DR Congo, we, citizens of this country, must honour ourselves."

Reading a statement, he called on young women and men "of all origins, communities, languages and faiths" to speak out, stressing that civilians have borne the brunt of decades of armed conflict, systemic violence and deep failures in state security and governance.

"This memorandum expresses a collective path," he said. "It is animated by the search for peace and human dignity, justice and lasting stability. It is addressed to the national and international community in a spirit of responsibility, truth and the prevention of further suffering."

The speaker denounced years of human rights violations and impunity. He cited sexual violence, torture, summary executions, enforced disappearances, extortion and arbitrary arrests, blaming both foreign and local armed actors.

"For many years, the population has been the victim of serious and repeated abuses," he said. "Sometimes by foreign forces like the FDLR, sometimes by national militia groups such as the Wazalendo. We strongly denounce the illegal militarisation of civilians, discriminatory crimes, the collapse of the rule of law and the absence of credible accountability mechanisms."

DRC | Goma protests Crowded streets in Goma as thousands reject the withdrawal of AFC/M23 and say NO to the return of FARDC & Wazalendo in Uvira. Protesters urge President Félix Tshisekedi to engage in direct dialogue with AFC/M23 for lasting peace, citing past abuses ... pic.twitter.com/Xk2YtbHKCn-- Kivu Info/24 (@Kivuinfo24) December 22, 2025

He added that the right to truth, memory and responsibility was "inalienable and essential for any lasting peace."

Turning to recent developments, the demonstrator acknowledged what he described as a tangible, though imperfect, shift in the security environment following the entry of the AFC/M23 into parts of North and South Kivu provinces.

"Youth and active forces of civil society note a relative but real improvement in the security climate," he said. "This is reflected in a reduction of illegal roadblocks and extortion, a decrease in certain forms of violence against civilians, and a gradual return of freedom of movement."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that civil, economic and educational activities have begun to resume.

"After years of constant fear, a feeling of relief and calm is perceptible among the population," he said, adding that continued efforts were needed to consolidate these gains.

"We strongly affirm that the protection of civilians must be the absolute priority. This means rejecting uncontrolled militias, including Wazalendo groups, rejecting any form of parallel authority, and rejecting the instrumentalisation of civilians for military or political purposes. Every Congolese, without distinction, has the right to life, dignity, security and protection."

The demonstrators also cautioned against a hasty withdrawal by the AFC/M23 from Uvira.

"Such a withdrawal risks creating a security vacuum, a return to chaos and a resurgence of past abuses," he said.

The AFC/M23 rebels have controlled the provincial capitals of North and South Kivu for nearly one year. They had captured Uvira after their biggest advance since February.