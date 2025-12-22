Rwanda: Chorale De Kigali Ushers in Christmas With Soulful Hymns

Chorale de Kigali on Sunday, December 21, delivered an evening of sacred music and celebration at the annual Christmas Carols concert, setting a reflective and joyful tone ahead of the festive season.

Held before a packed audience at the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (KCEV), the concert opened with Chorale de Kigali's polished first half, where the choir led attendees through a rich repertoire of Christmas hymns and gospel pieces.

The choir's soloists also cheered the crowd in songs like Vierge Marie, Reçois l'Adoration, and many more.

Their harmonies, marked by precision and warmth, immediately drew the audience into the spirit of the season, with songs that emphasised gratitude, hope and faith.

Midway through the evening, students from École Sainte Bernadette took to the stage, injecting youthful energy into the programme.

Their performance featured a diverse selection of songs, including the globally known Bella Ciao, the celebratory Bonane, and the spiritually themed Imana y'Akandi Karyo.

The students' confident delivery and vibrant presence lifted the mood in the hall, prompting cheers and applause from fans who rose to their feet in appreciation.

"The students really surprised us, they are so talented," said Annet Kampire, one of the concert attendees. "Their performance added something fresh to the concert and showed how music can bring generations together, especially during Christmas."

After the intermission, Chorale de Kigali returned to the stage to close the night on a high note. The choir delivered some of the most beloved Catholic songs, including Imana Ni Nziza, Joyful Joyful We Adore Thee, Twabonye Inyenyeri alongside other well-known gospel and Christmas pieces that resonated deeply with the audience.

The closing segment was marked by collective singing, clapping and moments of quiet reflection, as the choir underscored messages of peace, unity and thanksgiving.

The concert attracted a cross-section of society, including senior government officials. Among those in attendance were the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, Minister of State in charge of Youth, Sandrine Umutoni, and Minister of Public Service and Labour Christine Nkulikiyinka whose presence highlighted the event's cultural and social significance.

For many attendees, the annual concert has become a Christmas tradition. Clarisse Mfurikeye, another attendee, said she has attended the concert for the past five years without fail.

"I never miss this concert, I have been coming for about five years now, and each time it feels special. Chorale de Kigali has a way of preparing your heart for Christmas. You leave feeling calm, grateful and hopeful. It's something I truly love and look forward to every year," she said.

Beyond the performances, the concert also served as a moment of communal reflection.

As the final notes of the evening's last song faded, Bishop Balthazar Ntivuguruzwa took to the stage to offer a closing prayer and bless the congregation.

"May the joy we have experienced tonight stay with us throughout the season and may we carry the spirit of love, peace, and unity into the new year," Ntivuguruzwa said.