Somalia to Shut Mogadishu Airport for One Day Over Local Elections

22 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's civil aviation authority announced on Tuesday that Mogadishu's main international airport will be closed for one day next week due to local elections, suspending all flights in and out of the capital.

In a notice issued by the Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA), authorities said Aden Adde International Airport will be shut on Thursday, December 25, 2025, as part of security and logistical arrangements linked to the polls.

The authority said there will be no aircraft movements at the airport during the closure, advising airlines, travel agencies and passengers to adjust their schedules accordingly.

Normal operations will resume once election-related restrictions are lifted, the SCAA said, urging travellers to follow official announcements for any further updates.

Mogadishu has regularly imposed temporary restrictions on transport and movement during major political events, citing security concerns.

