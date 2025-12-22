Malawi: Thom Mpinganjira's Magic Touch Delivers Wanderers Glory As Nomads End Eight-Year Title Wait

The magic of businessperson genius Thom Mpinganjira was unmistakable at Kamuzu Stadium yesterday as Mighty Wanderers swept aside Moyale Barracks 6-0 to clinch the TNM Super League title with a game to spare, finally ending an eight-year wait for league glory.

For years, Wanderers supporters have spoken about patience, belief and rebuilding. On Sunday, all three paid off spectacularly as the Nomads produced a ruthless, free-flowing performance that crowned them champions and underlined the quiet but decisive impact of Mpinganjira's stewardship.

Before kick-off, Wanderers needed four points from their final two matches to seal the title. Fate, however, cleared the path early when second-placed FCB Nyasa Big Bullets were held to a goalless draw by Mighty Tigers at Mpira Stadium. From that moment, Kamuzu Stadium felt like a coronation venue -- and Wanderers played accordingly.

Silver Strikers attempted to keep the race alive with a late 1-0 win over Mafco in Dowa, but by the time the final whistle blew in Blantyre, the title race was officially over.

Wanderers now top the 16-team log-table with an unassailable 68 points from 29 matches, five clear of Bullets, whose maximum tally stands at 66. Silver Strikers are third on 60 points, also unable to catch the Nomads even if they win their remaining fixtures.

It is the club's eighth league title since the inception of the elite league in 1983 -- a return to the summit for one of Malawi's most historic football institutions. While Bullets still lead the all-time honours list with 17 titles and Silver Strikers follow with 10, this season belonged to Wanderers.

On the pitch, the champions were irresistible.

The Nomads dominated from the first whistle, pressing high and moving the ball with confidence. Their persistence was rewarded in the 31st minute when Precious Kamwendo broke the deadlock with a composed finish.

Isaac 'Tcheya' Kaliati doubled the lead just four minutes later, and Kamwendo completed his brace in the 38th minute to send Wanderers into halftime with a commanding 3-0 lead and the crowd already in party mood.

The second half only amplified the celebration. Continuous pressure forced Moyale defender Chisomo Chiwanda into an own goal in the 60th minute before late strikes from Blessings Singini in the 86th minute and Muhammad Sulumba in stoppage time completed the emphatic 6-0 rout.

After the final whistle, the scenes of joy reflected more than just a single victory -- they marked the end of a long rebuilding journey.

Coach Bob Mpinganjira praised his players for executing the plan to perfection.

"I am very happy. What the boys did is exactly what we worked on in training. We have complained about goals in the past, but this time we delivered," he said.

Club president Thom Mpinganjira, whose calm leadership has been widely credited with restoring stability and belief at Lali Lubani Road, described the title as a reward for patience and unity.

"Well done to the boys. This is a timely Christmas gift to the Nomads family. It has been a long time coming," he said.

For Moyale Barracks, it was a sobering afternoon. Coach Pritchard Mwansa admitted the defeat was damaging to their hopes of finishing in the top eight. Moyale remain eighth on 39 points, level with Ekhaya FC but behind on goal difference, with Kamuzu Barracks, Chitipa United and Creck Sporting close behind.

Elsewhere, Bullets coach Peter Mponda expressed frustration after his side's stalemate against Tigers, while Silver Strikers assistant coach Mapopa Msukwa conceded the title was now beyond reach.

In another match, Blue Eagles claimed a 2-1 away victory over relegated Songwe United at Karonga Stadium.

But none of that mattered to the red army in Blantyre.

After eight long years of waiting, Mighty Wanderers are champions again -- and in the eyes of their faithful, it is a triumph powered by Thom Mpinganjira's magic, belief and steady hand at the helm.