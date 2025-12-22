Kenya: Only 22 Percent Pass Advocates Training Programme Exams - Legal Fraternity Concerned

Nairobi — Concerns are mounting in Kenya's legal fraternity after only 397 out of 1,834 candidates passed all nine units in last month's Advocates Training Programme (ATP) examinations, representing a pass rate of just 22 percent.

The results, released by the relevant legal training authorities, reveal that 78 percent of candidates failed to clear all units, sparking alarm among legal educators, students, and practicing lawyers.

Experts say the high failure rate reflects the rigorous nature of the programme, demanding course content, and challenges faced by students who often juggle professional work with intensive study.

"Passing all nine units requires consistent preparation and practical understanding of the law. Many candidates struggle to balance work, practical attachments, and exam readiness," noted a legal education consultant.

The Advocates Training Programme, a mandatory stage for pupil advocates before full admission to the bar, is designed to equip aspiring lawyers with the skills and knowledge needed to practice professionally.

"The November 2025 examinations reflect a dip in performance compared to the November 2024 ATP Examination," CLE said in a statement.

The highest performance was recorded in ATP 104 - Trial Advocacy, with a pass rate of 97.49%. Conversely, ATP 105 - Professional Ethics had the lowest pass rate at 25.38%.

CLE noted that this unit has consistently recorded the lowest pass rate in three consecutive examination series.

"CLE takes note of this worrying trend about the unit's performance," the statement read.

The results further show gender variations, with female candidates generally outperforming their male counterparts.

For regular candidates, female pass rates ranged from 55.5% to 58.5%, while male pass rates ranged from 41.5% to 44.5%. Among re-sit candidates, some female students recorded a 0% pass rate in Professional Ethics, indicating persistent challenges in that unit.

CLE highlighted the measures it has taken to improve examinations, saying it has been undertaking various reforms in the administration of the ATP Examination.

"We have been undertaking reforms including its administration, setting, marking, and release of examination results. Notably, in this series, CLE facilitated eleven candidates with special needs, e.g., providing a typist,"the statement read.

The council reaffirmed its commitment to advancing legal education in Kenya guided by its vision of developing innovative legal professionals through transformative legal education and training in Kenya.

"In undertaking this process, CLE promotes quality legal education through responsive regulation, administering the ATP examinations, and fostering sustained stakeholder engagement," the statement added.

CLE also acknowledged the support of key partners in shaping legal training in the country.

"CLE is extremely grateful for the support from the Office of the Attorney General, the Judiciary, the Kenya School of Law, the Law Society of Kenya, and all other stakeholders for the shared vision of transforming legal education and training in Kenya," the council said.