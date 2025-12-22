Tanzania: Journalist Killed While Covering Post-Election Demonstrations

22 December 2025
International Federation of Journalists (Brussels)
Following the general election in Tanzania in October 2025, in which incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan was re-elected with 97.66% of the vote, large-scale demonstrations broke out across the country. On 29 October, protesters took to the streets, in a situation that escalated into violence and death. Reports indicate that hundreds of protesters were killed when security forces used live ammunition to disperse them.

On 29 October, journalist Kelvin Lameck Mwakangondya was shot dead by security forces while covering demonstrations in Mbeya, in the south-west of the country. To date, no one has been arrested for the killing.

According to the Eastleigh Voice, an online media outlet, some journalists were arrested, and others were seriously injured. Furthermore, the authorities imposed an internet blackout from 29 October to 3 November in an attempt to restrict access to information and deny citizens, as well as the rest of the world, their right to know.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said: "The high-handedness of the security forces and their use of excessive force against journalists covering the demonstrations was uncalled for and should not happen in a democratic society. Journalist Kelvin Lameck Mwakangondya was killed while doing his job, and those responsible must be brought to justice immediately".

The IFJ is calling on the Tanzanian government to immediately conduct an independent and impartial investigation into Mwakangondya's killing immediately, and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

