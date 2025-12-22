Rwanda: Juvenile Rehab Official Arrested Over Sexual Exploitation

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on Monday, December 22, announced the arrest of Hassan Bahame, the Coordinator of the Gitagata Rehabilitation Centre, on suspicion of sexual exploitation.

In a statement shared on its official X account, RIB said Bahame "abused authority entrusted to him by law for personal gain and soliciting or committing sexual exploitation against some individuals undergoing rehabilitation at the centre."

The bureau noted that investigations into the alleged offences are ongoing. The suspect is currently being held at the RIB Remera Station as his case file is being prepared for submission to the Prosecution.

RIB cautioned all individuals involved in crimes related to sexual exploitation and corruption to desist, stressing that such offences are punishable under the law.

The bureau also "commended citizens who refuse to conceal such acts of violence and urged them to continue providing timely information."