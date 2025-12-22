Rwanda: 30 Rwandan Students Graduate From Chinese University

Thirty students from Rwanda Polytechnic (RP) Musanze College have graduated in China after completing a year of advanced vocational training at Jinhua University of Vocational Technology (JUVT).

The graduation ceremony was held on December 20. Half of the graduates studied E-Commerce while the other half did Electrical Automation Technology. All of them completed the 2+1 study model, which combines two years of training at RP Musanze College with a final year at Jinhua University of Vocational Technology.

Upon completion, the students were awarded dual Advanced Diploma certificates from both institutions.

Officials from RP-Musanze College said the graduation reflects the strengthening of international partnerships aimed at equipping Rwandan youth with practical, industry-driven skills that respond to both national development priorities and global labour market demands.

For the graduates, the experience in China went beyond technical training. Jenevieve Niwemugeni, who studied E-Commerce, said the exposure reshaped her understanding of digital trade and its potential back home.

"Studying in China broadened my perspective on digital trade," she said. "I now feel confident to contribute to Rwanda's growing e-commerce sector and to create opportunities for others."

Pascal Dusengimana, an Electrical Automation Technology graduate, highlighted the value of practical training and advanced facilities at JUVT.

"The hands-on training at JUVT gave me advanced technical skills," he said. "I am determined to apply them in Rwanda's industrial sector, supporting automation and innovation."

The programme is anchored in a five-year exchange agreement signed last year between Rwanda Polytechnic and Jinhua Polytechnic, paving the way for cohorts of students from Musanze College to pursue part of their studies in China while maintaining their academic grounding in Rwanda.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Emile Abayisenga, Principal of RP-Musanze College, described the partnership as transformative for technical and vocational education.

"This achievement reflects the strength of international collaboration, industry-driven training, and practical, future-oriented education," Abayisenga said.

"The skills you have acquired in automation, digital commerce, and modern technology align directly with Rwanda's Vision 2050 and the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy."

He urged the graduates to translate their skills into tangible impact.

"You are global citizens equipped with competence, discipline, and resilience," he said. "Use your knowledge to innovate, create employment, and contribute meaningfully to national and global development."

Abayisenga also expressed gratitude to the leadership, lecturers and staff of JUVT, as well as teams from both institutions, reaffirming Rwanda Polytechnic's commitment to expanding international partnerships that prepare students for the world of work.

JUVT Vice President, Chen Hairong underscored the broader significance of the collaboration, noting its role in developing a skilled workforce through cross-border education.

"The cooperation between Jinhua University of Vocational Technology and RP-Musanze College demonstrates the power of education exchange in shaping skilled professionals," Chen said.

"Through the 2+1 model, students gain both local grounding and international exposure, ensuring they are well-prepared for global opportunities."

He added that JUVT remains committed to deepening the partnership in support of Rwanda's ambition to strengthen technical excellence.

The officials indicated that the collaboration is expected to grow, with plans for faculty exchanges, joint workshops and laboratory development aimed at strengthening institutional capacity.