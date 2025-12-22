Rwanda: Jamaica's Shenseea, Mavado to Perform in Kigali

Jamaican dancehall singer Chinsea Linda Lee, commonly known as Shenseea, and her countryman Mavado will perform in Kigali on January 3.

The concert was confirmed by host venue BK Arena on Monday, December 22.

"Yeah, we are not slowing down. Shenseea is pulling up to BK Arena on January 3," the venue management posted on social media platforms.

The duo's first performance in Kigali was confirmed days after they had denied reports that had earlier suggested that they would perform at the same venue on December 28.

About Shenseea

Shenseea was born in Mandeville to an Afro-Jamaican mother and a Korean father, from whom she is estranged.

After spending a few years as an aspiring artist, Shenseea was signed by the music label Rockstar.

She gained recognition after remixing the well-known Vybz Kartel's song "Loodi" and performing on a side stage at Reggae Sumfest in 2015.

As her notoriety grew, she toured internationally. In 2016, she won "Young Hot and Hype Artist" at the Youth View Awards; Break Out Celebrity of 2016, and Collaboration of The Year for her song "Loodi" with Vybz Kartel.

Shenseea received an album of the year nomination, as a featured artist, at the 2022 64th Grammy Awards, marking her first Grammy nomination, courtesy of her collaborations on West's album 'Donda'. The 'Hit and Run' star performed at the 22nd Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2023.

She is commonly known for hit songs Lighter, Blessed, Shen Yeng Anthem, Shake it to the max remix and Loodi ft Vybz Kartel.

About Mavado

Mavado, born David Constantine Brooks, launched his music career in 2008.

He signed with DJ Khaled'd We The Best Music Group, a then-imprint of Cash Money Records and Republic Records in 2011.

The 45-year-old guest performed on each of Khaled's studio albums, beginning with We the Best Forever (2011) until parting ways with the label prior to the release of his twelfth, Khaled Khaled (2021).

His 2013 single, "Give It All to Me" (featuring Nicki Minaj) was released in promotion for his debut major label studio album, which remains unreleased.