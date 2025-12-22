Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda 2026 Brings Racing Spectacle Back to Nyamirambo

Tour du Rwanda will return to the routes for its 18th edition with a renewed focus on both competitive racing and fan experience, as the event expands its reach beyond upcountry regions and makes a long-awaited return to Kigali's Pele Stadium.

The UCI 2.1-rated race will take place from February 22 to March 1 and will feature eight stages covering a total distance of 993 kilometres, with a cumulative elevation gain of 16,608 metres.

Kigali Pele Stadium will host the finish line of Stage 7 which will start in Musanze District. The stage, which was last used in 2019, will be the second longest on the race circuit, spanning 147 kilometres with an elevation gain of 2,190 metres.

Tour du Rwanda coordinator Hubert Nkuriyija told the press that decision to bring the race back to Nyamirambo was aimed at boosting fan experience.

"We want this edition to be more than just racing--it should also be an experience. We want to see Nyamirambo residents buzzing along the roadside again, sharing the same energy that is normally witnessed at the Mur de Kigali," he said.

The race will feature 18 teams, including three Rwandan continental sides namely Team Amani, Benediction Cycling Club, and May Star.

Of the 18 teams confirmed include three continental teams which will make their Tour du Rwanda debut. They include Madar Cycling Team from Algeria, Belgium's Rembe-Rad-Net, and Swift Pro Cycling which becomes the first Brazilian team to compete in the race.

The race will also attract six World Tour development teams including newcomers Movistar of Spain and NSN from Switzerland, which rebranded from Israel Premier Tech. They will be joined by UAE Team Emirates Gen Z (United Arab Emirates), Soudal Quick-Step (Belgium), Team Picnic PostNL (France), and Lotto-Intermarché (Belgium).

Tour du Rwanda 2026 itinerary

Stage 1: Rukomo - Rwamagana (174 km, elevation gain: 2,128 m)

Stage 2: Nyamata - Huye (135 km, elevation gain: 2,074 m)

Stage 3: Huye - Rusizi (145 km, elevation :3,107 m)

Stage 4: Karongi - Rubavu (127 km, elevation : 2,586 m)

Stage 5: Rubavu Criterium (82 km, elevation : 888 m)

Stage 6: Rubavu - Musanze (84 km, elevation :1,435 m)

Stage 7: Musanze - Kigali (147 km, elevation : 2,190 m)

Stage 8: Kigali - Kigali (99 km, elevation : 2,092 m)